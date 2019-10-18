The Insane, Post-Apocalyptic Cars and Trucks of Wasteland Weekend 2019

The dark future worlds of fiction feature cars and trucks—if some can still be called that—welded from whatever junk can be found out there on the irradiated plains, and Wasteland Weekend is no different. Dozens of heavily armored trucks, off-road muscle cars, rusted-out motorcycles, and uncategorizable behemoths can be found out there, the popularity of which (and the builders' sheer enthusiasm) saw the rise of an on-location car show and another, more accessible offshoot in Los Angeles in the spring.

"Amateurs and pros alike spend months and years tinkering in their garages to create Mad Max-style fantasy vehicles that they drive from as far as Northern Canada to come show off," says Wasteland Weekend event director Jared Butler. "There's nothing quite like showing off your custom creation in a post-apocalyptic city, populated by thousands of fully-costumed attendees among fully-themed movie-set-style structures, not to mention the beautiful Mojave Desert backdrop."

Couldn't make it to the Mojave this year? We've got you covered. Here's a sampling of the best cars the worst-case future has to offer, along with a firsthand description from the builders themselves.

Hel Camino (1968 El Camino)