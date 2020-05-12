GM Built a Running Prototype of the Futuristic 1987 Pontiac Pursuit Concept

The intro to that video is awesome. So Eighties. Why did we ever leave that decade? Look at Craig Singhaus' smirk as he says, "The year 2000." The mustache, the glasses, the haircut, it all just adds up very nicely.

Steer-by-wire finally arrived in the 2014 Infiniti Q50 a few years ago, but that car still has a physical column as a backup. Besides the Q50, Infiniti has also added the system to the Q60 coupe and the QX50 crossover as an option. Other automakers have yet to adopt the system.

Another interesting feature was the car's integrated child seat. All you had to do was fold it out of one of the rear seat backs, and it was ready to go. This is another feature that would make it to production—not in a Pontiac, but in Oldsmobile's 'Dustbuster' minivan. Volvo also uses a similar system to this day.

The Pursuit, in the end, was just a technology demonstrator. The most real-world use it ever got was a brief cameo in the second Back to the Future movie before likely getting crushed like most concepts and prototypes. Though if you squint, you can make out hints of the GM EV1's roofline in this design—and despite what you've heard, a few of those still survive.