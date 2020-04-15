Mysterious Mid-Engined Ford Prototype Identified as Mockup of 1967 Mach 2 Concept

Last week, Ford Performance dug up the above photo of an inexplicably Mustang-esque, mid-engined sports car, and sent out an SOS seeking help from anyone who might know what it was. Since then, company archivists and fans of Ford's pony car alike have collaborated to rediscover this odd mule's true history, and they have found that it is not, in fact, a Mustang at all.

After speaking with designers who were employed at Ford around the time the photo was taken in 1966, Ford Archives and Brand Heritage Manager Ted Ryan helped Jalopnik confirm the vehicle was an early mockup of a vehicle that eventually became the 1967 Mach 2 concept. Its development was a secret, after-hours project undertaken by Ford's Special Vehicles Group in the basement of one of the company's design studios. Managed by Ford design chief Gene Bordinat, the Mach 2 was originally intended to be something of a successor to the Shelby Cobra, though that's obviously a dream that Bordinat was never able to realize.