News of the Ford Mustang Mach 1's comeback was music to some enthusiasts' ears but dismay to others'. Sure, the Mach 1's optional handling package makes it an acceptable stand-in for the Shelby GT350 it's replacing, but being available only with a manual transmission meant it wouldn't be an experience accessible to everyone. An antithesis to the Mustang's power-for-pennies ethos. Now, it turns out Ford listened to outcries of the Mustang community and announced today that it will offer the Mach 1's handling package with both the manual and automatic transmissions.

Indeed, the ultimate 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be available with both the six-speed Tremec 3160 manual—borrowed from the outgoing GT350—and its more approachable alternative, the 10-speed automatic. With this box ticked, drivers less proud of their footwork will be able to probe the limits of the Handling Package, which stiffens up the Mustang at every point between the driver and tarmac.