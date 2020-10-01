Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Is Gone, But Voodoo V8 Could Live On

Back before the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 landed, rumors circulated that the track-prepped trim would outright replace the Shelby GT350 and R. And after staying mum on the GT350's future for months, the Blue Oval confirmed Thursday morning to The Drive that the GT350 will bow out after model year 2020—but also that its phenomenal "Voodoo" V8 isn't yet in the dirt.

"With the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 now in full stride, we will finish production of Shelby GT350 and GT350R this fall as planned," stated a Ford spokesperson. "This makes the way for new additions to excite our passionate Mustang fans for 2021 model year—including the limited-edition Mach 1."