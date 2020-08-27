2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Flexes Its 480-HP Coyote V8 at the Nurburgring

A whole 17 years after it last graced us with its presence, Ford is bringing back the Mustang Mach 1. Armed with Shelby parts and go-fast stripes, it promises to be the most track-focused 5.0-liter Mustang ever. And to drive home that fact, Ford has taken the upcoming Mach 1 to a place most people don't usually associate with muscle cars: the mother of all race tracks, the Nürburgring.

Spotted by YouTube's Automotive Mike, it's taken not one but two Mach 1 Mustangs to the 'Ring, one in Grabber Yellow and another in the terrifically-named Mach 1-exclusive color Fighter Jet Gray.

Based on the pace and the presence of some light rain as well as other manufacturers' test mules on this particular run, we're not expecting the Mustang Mach 1 to set any lap records, but it's cool to see the Blue Oval taking this car's implicit competition with the likes of BMW M, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche somewhat seriously.