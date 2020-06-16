2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Here's What They Took From the Shelby GT350 and GT500

Next Spring, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be back on the menu, and this time, it'll be generously seasoned with parts from its superiors the Shelby GT350 and GT500. It may as well wear a Shelby badge itself for all the components repurposed from these two pony cars, though unlike its older siblings, it won't utilize the exotic 5.2-liter V8. Under the hood of the 2021 Mach 1 will be the 5.0-liter Coyote the world has come to know and love, though it's one that picks up extra horsepower from parts first seen on the GT350, and later on, the Mustang Bullitt.

Said parts are the GT350's intake and throttle body, plus an intake manifold whose design was based on that of the Voodoo V8, which raises horsepower to 480 with increased airflow. Other GT350 components—namely parts of the oiling system—reappear in the Mach 1, specifically its oil filter adapter and oil cooler, whose extra plumbing increases oil capacity by 50 percent. Similarly, the GT350's six-speed Tremec 3160 manual transmission resurfaces here, but with a Shelby-spec oil cooler than boosts capacity by 75 percent, and an automated rev-match feature for those who haven't yet mastered the heel-toe technique.