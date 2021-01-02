There's a Warehouse Full of $2M in New Old Stock Classic Ford Parts for Sale on eBay
For $675,000, you could buy 40,000-plus original parts for your garage or to sell off piece by piece.
If you have the will and a lot of extra garage space on standby for a large incursion of New Old Stock auto parts, this is a steal. All Classic Motors, located in tiny Velva, North Dakota apparently overbought parts and now has a glut they need to sell.
In the photos, I spotted Ford original parts along with Autolite and Motorcraft branding. According to the listing, All Classic Motors is looking to divest 20,000+ line items (40,000+ actual items) made up of 1963 - 1978 NOS and original Ford parts, mostly 1964 - 1973 Mustang, Shelby, Mach 1 & Boss. If you’re starting a restoration on a Galaxie, Torino, Pantera, Cobra Jet, Tiger, Fairlane, Cyclone, Cougar, Maverick, or Falcon (or all of the above) this would be a wonderland. Engine parts for Ford 289, 390, 427, 428, and 429 are also in the mix.
All Classic Motors has been selling 1960’s and 1970’s vintage Mustang and Ford parts to customers all over the world for over 30 years, and it sells complete assemblies. JD Larson, the owner of All Classic Motors, has four decades’ worth of classic Mustang experience and is an accredited judge with the Mustang Club of America.
Larson fell in love with Mustangs when he was 13 when a neighbor took him for a spin in his 1970 Mach 1, and by the time he was 16 he had saved up $650 to buy his own Mustang. He scoped out a 1967 Mustang Coupe and was ready to put his money down, but his mom put the kibosh on the idea. I’m sure his mom took the wrath of his disappointment until his 16th birthday when she showed up in the driveway with that same 1967 Mustang as a gift to him.
His loyalty to Ford shows up in his meticulous organization: the parts he’s selling have all been cataloged and shelved by Ford part number order and stored in a temperature and humidity controlled warehouse. The whole lot is available for local pickup only; you could jump on a plane and fly into Minot International Airport and drive 30 minutes southwest to Velva, or start in the state capital of Bismarck, pick up some doughnuts, and drive due north to Velva to get a peek at the collection.
Bring your checkbook, because you aren't leaving with the parts until it's paid in full. This is a prime opportunity if you're starting a new business specializing in parts; and 2021 seems like a good of a time as any to try something new.
