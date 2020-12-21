This Lifted and Caged Ford Super Duty's Only Purpose Is to Service Toilets on the Rubicon Trail

There's plenty we take for granted every day, but no one's as underappreciated as those who service the restrooms along the Rubicon Trail. Indeed the famous off-road course is lined with outhouses for wheelers' convenience and, until recently, it was a two-day job to pump them all. Now, it can be knocked out in one shift thanks to El Dorado County's lifted and kitted 2006 Ford F-550 pumper truck on 41-inch Michelin tires.

Now, before this rig was built to the high-heavens by WFO Concepts in Auburn, California, it was donated free and clear to El Dorado County. It was originally a dually bucket truck with four-wheel drive and since it had a Dana Super 60 front axle from the factory, it was a stellar base for the project. It packed four-inch axle tubes and 4.10 gears from Ford, though WFO promptly swapped out the latter for 5.38s.