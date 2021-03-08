2022 Ford Super Duty Gains a Big Ol' Screen and Wireless Apple CarPlay

Those about to sign on the dotted line for a 2021 Ford Super Duty may wanna hold off on that. Ford is keeping its heavy-duty pickup fresh by adding a big new screen and some snazzy appearance options for next year's model. The 2022 Super Duty will be available with a touchscreen measuring 12 inches—technically enough to encompass a whole footlong Subway sandwich in between the corners. Standard on trims Lariat and above, the new display will run SYNC 4 infotainment which apparently boasts double the computing power of Ford's last-gen system. It'll also run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto completely wirelessly. The base XL, meanwhile, makes do with a 4.2-inch display and the XLT comes with an 8-inch unit, both still running SYNC 3.

Also new for 2022 is the addition of a Lariat Sport Appearance Package which adds a body-colored grille, body-colored bumpers, and body-colored mirrors in lieu of chrome. Chrome does, however, make an appearance on the exhaust tip while running boards are finished in black. Speaking of, Ford has also made the existing, "wildly popular" Black Appearance Package available on the XLT. This pack consists of black, 20-inch wheels, body-colored bumpers (because black bumpers, as anyone who was alive during the '80s and '90s knows, would not look very cash money), body-colored grille bars, black running boards, and black badges. New interior color options include Baja available inside the Lariat while Navy Pier and Light Slate are new cabin colors for the Limited. Atlas Blue exterior paint is another new option.

