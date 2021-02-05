Video Claims a Stock 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Made Eight of These Huge Jumps and Drove Away

Congratulations, Guy Who Sent His Raptor Too Hard and Popped All the Airbags . If this video description is true, Ford heard your desire for epic sends loud and clear.

A new Instagram video posted this week that claims to be from a Ford commercial shoot shows a brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor getting jumping gracefully though the air—and sick mad air it is, bro. Better yet, the video's original poster 395Jeep claims that the Raptor went off this massive jump eight times.

"I worked this commercial two weeks ago of new Raptor that was released today. This was one of eight jumps and Stock Raptor drove away," read 395Jeep's original caption.

Usually you're not supposed to post behind-the-scenes footage of film shoots before that project airs, so it's understandable to see this video disappear quickly from Jeep395's stream. Still, that definitely looks like a new F-150 Raptor given how far the rear wheels hang down mid-air. The 2021 F-150 Raptor went to a five-link coil suspension in the rear that allows more suspension travel than the previous Raptor's leaf spring. The coils are the longest in the Raptor's class, too, at a whopping 24 inches.

It's hard not to see this as a direct shot at the Ram 1500 TRX after last month's viral video of a TRX Launch Edition getting sent off of a huge jump and bent up upon landing. The Ram 1500 TRX is the F-150 Raptor's closest competition, after all, and being able to send the truck eight times over the same jump for a commercial would be the ultimate one-up on Ford's part.

Yet it's also worth noting that comparing the two jumps is apples-to-oranges. This is a Raptor that was sent by professionals, no doubt off of a jump that was carefully designed to be survivable and repeatable for multiple takes. The Ram 1500 TRX, on the other hand, was a big yeet off of a home-built jump done by a guy who couldn't even secure the wheels and tires in the truck bed properly before sending it. Well-planned that was not.