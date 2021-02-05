Video Claims a Stock 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Made Eight of These Huge Jumps and Drove Away
Your move, T-Rex.
A new Instagram video posted this week that claims to be from a Ford commercial shoot shows a brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor getting jumping gracefully though the air—and sick mad air it is, bro. Better yet, the video's original poster 395Jeep claims that the Raptor went off this massive jump eight times.
Congratulations, Guy Who Sent His Raptor Too Hard and Popped All the Airbags. If this video description is true, Ford heard your desire for epic sends loud and clear.
395Jeep deleted his original copy of the video off of Instagram sometime Thursday night, but not before other Raptor fans reposted it.
"I worked this commercial two weeks ago of new Raptor that was released today. This was one of eight jumps and Stock Raptor drove away," read 395Jeep's original caption.
Usually you're not supposed to post behind-the-scenes footage of film shoots before that project airs, so it's understandable to see this video disappear quickly from Jeep395's stream. Still, that definitely looks like a new F-150 Raptor given how far the rear wheels hang down mid-air. The 2021 F-150 Raptor went to a five-link coil suspension in the rear that allows more suspension travel than the previous Raptor's leaf spring. The coils are the longest in the Raptor's class, too, at a whopping 24 inches.
It's hard not to see this as a direct shot at the Ram 1500 TRX after last month's viral video of a TRX Launch Edition getting sent off of a huge jump and bent up upon landing. The Ram 1500 TRX is the F-150 Raptor's closest competition, after all, and being able to send the truck eight times over the same jump for a commercial would be the ultimate one-up on Ford's part.
Yet it's also worth noting that comparing the two jumps is apples-to-oranges. This is a Raptor that was sent by professionals, no doubt off of a jump that was carefully designed to be survivable and repeatable for multiple takes. The Ram 1500 TRX, on the other hand, was a big yeet off of a home-built jump done by a guy who couldn't even secure the wheels and tires in the truck bed properly before sending it. Well-planned that was not.
It wasn't pretty when an amateur tried jumping an early F-150 Raptor in this viral clip from 2013, after all.
Either way, it looks like Ford has dropped the gauntlet when it comes to high-end performance street trucks getting huge air. Perhaps Bilstein will make beefier TRX shocks and Ram themselves will answer back with their own sweet jump montage? Alternately, the new Raptor could be Viral Airbag-Popping Send Guy's chance for redemption. We recommend consulting with some stunt-driving professionals if you want to try this yourself, though.
The Drive reached out both the original poster of the video as well as Ford for more details on this clip, and have not received a response at the time of this writing.
[H/T Ryan!]
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDYouTuber Quickly Trashes His New 702-HP Ram 1500 TRX Pickup With Massive JumpSmash that like button. And everything else.READ NOW
-
RELATEDWhy the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Ditched Leaf Springs for a Five-Link Coil SuspensionThe new Raptor might not have a V8 (yet), but this is a big deal.READ NOW
-
RELATEDBilstein Wants the Shocks From That YouTuber-Jumped Ram 1500 TRX for Research PurposesThere's probably a lot to learn from parts that have been abused like this.READ NOW
-
RELATED2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: Off-Road Star Returns With 37-Inch Tires, Coil Suspension (Updated)Do you really need 700 horsepower? If so, maybe hold out for the Raptor R, which is definitely coming—just not now.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe V8-Powered 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R Will Be Street LegalV8 power is returning to the Raptor, and there is no catch.READ NOW