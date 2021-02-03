2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: Off-Road Star Returns With 37-Inch Tires, Coil Suspension, Still No V8 Yet

We'll dive into the specs as we go, but first, we can talk about the new Raptor's design. It looks more or less like you'd expect, mirroring the sharp angles of the 14th-generation F-150 but with wider fenders, the return of the model-specific "FORD" grille and a whole lot of nods to the F-22 Raptor fighter jet. It seems like Ford is removing itself from the dinosaur motifs that Ram picked up on, especially after seeing the TRX's pointed easter egg. Guess it's harder for a Tyrannosaurus to chomp on a Lockheed Martin.

There's an almost endless number of visual elements that tip the Raptor off as a high-performance truck. And while we could go on about the exterior vinyl graphics—which feature a QR code for...some reason—it's best to discuss what design features make the 2021 better off-road. The front skid plate, which hides underneath an all-steel bumper, is wider, protecting more of the truck's underside from debris. Tough underbody armor extends all the way to the steel rear bumper, which tucks the exhaust tips high against the truck for an improved departure angle.

With 35-inch rubber, the 2021 Ford Raptor features an off-road angle triple-slash of 31 degrees for max approach, 23.9 degrees for breakover and 22.7 degrees for max departure. Those numbers increase, of course, with the 37s (33.1 degrees/24.9 degrees/24.4 degrees, respectively). No matter how you spec it, that's better than the Ram in each category; max suspension travel for the Raptor is, too, with 14 inches of it for the front and 15 inches at the back. That's 25 percent more than the first-gen Raptor.