Bilstein Wants the Shocks From That YouTuber-Jumped Ram 1500 TRX for Research Purposes

Following the carnage, Street Speed 717 put out an aftermath video showing just how the jump affected the TRX—and folks, it isn't pretty.

When the TRX landed on its front-passenger wheel, it transferred quite a shock through the truck. The bed contorted and shot forward into the cab, leaving a significant dent and shattering the rear window. The tailgate was tweaked and panels across the entire vehicle became misaligned. It certainly seems as if the body shifted or the frame adjusted itself as a result of the impact.

The front bumper is a goner, dented and packed so tightly with dirt from the landing that it can't be freed by hand. Underneath, the metal skid plate was bent and the brackets that previously secured the external reservoirs for the shocks were obliterated. Look just a bit higher under the hood and you'll find that even the battery tray has snapped off.

Street Speed 717 plans to keep the truck despite the damage. His plans have shifted from a luxurious Hellcat-powered land yacht to a badass off-road rig to complement the rest of his growing vehicle fleet. And now that the break-in period of 1,000 miles has passed, he might not feel as bad making some rather unorthodox modifications.

As for Bilstein, we're interested to know what it might find when tearing apart the truck's suspension. Here's hoping the folks over their share that knowledge once it becomes available.

