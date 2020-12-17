The 702-HP 2021 Ram TRX Is Finally Real, And It Starts Production Today

It's wild that this is really, finally happening. We've heard tales of the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX for years, stretching back to the previous generation of Ram pickups. At long last, they finally revealed the 702-horsepower truck in August, but with the cloud of pandemic-related delays hovering over the industry, it was hard to say when the TRX would reach production. It seems as if Ram has its ducks in a row, though, since TRX VIN0001 was built today at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant.

As you might've guessed, TRX numero uno is a Launch Edition model in trim-exclusive Anvil Gray paint. It's highly optioned and will sticker for somewhere north of $92,010—not that it matters since the entire run of TRX Launch Editions was sold out in less than three hours. People will pay what they've gotta pay for these trucks, and it all boils down to their truly immense performance stats.