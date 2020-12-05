Yesterday, Ford North America Product Communications Manager Mike Levine shared a photo of a pre-production 2021 Bronco enrobed in new exterior color Antimatter Blue; making patient fans drool with anticipation. Hold onto your bibs, though, because Ford just announced that the Bronco launch will be delayed to summer 2021 due to hitches in the supply chain caused by COVID-19.

Anticipation is high for the re-imagination of this SUV, and SlashGear reported that more than 150,000 buyers plunked down $100 for a reservation for a full-size Bronco within two weeks of the splashy reveal. The number has surpassed 200,000 at this point, and Bronco fans are going to have to wait a little longer.

Ford has already updated its site with this wording: “In early 2021, your Ford dealer will be able to provide an approximate date for the delivery of your Bronco. Initial Bronco 2- and 4-door deliveries are targeted to begin in June 2021. Due to the high number of Bronco 2 and 4-door reservations, deliveries may extend into the 2022 calendar year.”

Unfortunately, the Sasquatch package with manual transmission is also delayed now to model year 2022.