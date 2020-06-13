The 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Drops July 9
At last, something to look forward to in 2020.
After years of waiting, we finally have a date with the 2021 Ford Bronco: July 9.
COVID-19-related delays have plagued the release and production of the new Bronco, the model being teased in 2017 and now having production itself getting pushed back this year. The SUV was originally supposed to debut in April, but clearly that didn't happen, and spy photos just aren't the same thing.
With two and four-door designs leaking and claims of removable doors and roof, Ford aims to challenge the Jeep Wrangler for rock crawling supremacy.
Two drivetrain options are expected: a turbocharged 2.3 liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Thankfully, a seven-speed manual is reportedly one of two transmission options, the other being a 10-speed automatic.
The boxy proportions, properly treaded tires, and soft tops shown in leaked photos give me hope that this will be a proper mudding machine. If your ideal day happens locked 4-low, note that Broncos will hit dealerships in 2021 at around $30,000, according to Car and Driver.