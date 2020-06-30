Hear the 2021 Ford Bronco’s Engine for the First Time

As we inch closer to the new Ford Bronco's long-awaited reveal, the tsunami of tidbits, teasers, and spy shots continues. Thanks to various leaks and eagle-eyed photogs, we already have a decent idea of what Ford's upcoming light truck will look like, but thanks to an official social media post from Ford itself, we now know what the sixth-gen Bronco will sound like.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ford released a short Bronco teaser that reveals the truck's exhaust note. No, it doesn't sound like the Bronco will come with any thunderous V8s (at least not initially) but, then again, we don't think anyone thought it would. Instead, the growl on display sounds a lot like one of the company's EcoBoost V6s, particularly the 2.7-liter currently found in the F-150. Have a listen for yourself.