Hear the 2021 Ford Bronco’s Engine for the First Time

Thoughts?

By Chris Tsui
The Drive

As we inch closer to the new Ford Bronco's long-awaited reveal, the tsunami of tidbits, teasers, and spy shots continues. Thanks to various leaks and eagle-eyed photogs, we already have a decent idea of what Ford's upcoming light truck will look like, but thanks to an official social media post from Ford itself, we now know what the sixth-gen Bronco will sound like.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ford released a short Bronco teaser that reveals the truck's exhaust note. No, it doesn't sound like the Bronco will come with any thunderous V8s (at least not initially) but, then again, we don't think anyone thought it would. Instead, the growl on display sounds a lot like one of the company's EcoBoost V6s, particularly the 2.7-liter currently found in the F-150. Have a listen for yourself.

This engine's presence would lineup with rumors that peg the Bronco as having Ford's 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot as a base engine and the aforementioned 2.7-liter V6 as an option. 

And we know this isn't the most academic of sources, for what it's worth, the EcoBoost Wikipedia page already lists the Bronco as an application for those two exact engines. Whether these additions were made by an overzealous Bronco fan or a slightly disgruntled Ford employee with insider info, keep in mind that pretty much anybody can edit Wikipedia, so don't take this as any sort of confirmation. I just thought it was interesting

Expected to come in both two and four-door configurations, the 2021 Ford Bronco and its seven-speed, crawler gear-equipped manual will drop in its entirety July 13. We'll be sure to have all of the gritty details then.

