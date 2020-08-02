Here's Some No-BS Footage of the 2021 Ford Bronco Playing in the Sand Dunes

Hot off social media is some of the first no-BS 2021 Ford Bronco footage. Since the revived off-roader's reveal a few weeks back, we've only seen dolled-up press shoots of top-spec models in the desert at golden hour—cool, sure, but hardly realistic. These clips, along with a few previous posts to Facebook and Instagram, show actual Broncos doing actual Bronco things in a sea of Jeeps and other off-roaders. These videos were posted on Instagram by Ford's North American Product Communications Manager, Mike Levine. They feature a new Cyber Orange Metallic Bronco enjoying a Sunday afternoon at the dunes amongst some angry-eyed Wranglers—make of that what you will.

The Bronco looks at home, charging over the dunes on a set of factory Goodyear 35-inch tires. It's difficult to distinguish the Bronco's exhaust note amongst wind noise and the roar of ATVs in the background, but if we had to guess, it's likely a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 model. It. at least looks the part and handles the dunes like a Husky in the snow. There isn't a ton to go off from these videos, though it is at least a real glimpse of the Bronco in its element. In due time, these will be everywhere but for now, we'll take what we can get.