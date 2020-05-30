Video Gives Best Look Yet at 2021 Ford Bronco Being Abused Off-Road

With Ford taking its time to officially unveil the 2021 Bronco, the internet has done its best to piece together teasers of the revived off-roader. Unconfirmed reports have told of its 2.3-liter EcoBoost base engine, as well as a possible 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. There's even an anticipated seven-speed manual transmission with an ultra-low crawler gear. While we've seen photos of what we believe to be the real thing, essentially zero videos of the new Bronco—disguised or not—have leaked out. That's changed now, with this 46-second clip from The Bronco Nation.

In the footage, three camo'd examples of the new Bronco are seen barreling through the Georgia backwoods. While the rigs themselves are nothing we haven't seen before given the plethora of previous spy shots, seeing them in action like this builds anticipation even more.

Key points here include those aggressive all-terrain tires we've reported on already, as well as what looks to be a trick piece of 4x4 tech around the 0:25 mark. Here, you can see the inside rear wheel braking while the front tires drive forward, drastically improving the turn radius. The current Toyota Land Cruiser boasts such a system that makes technical wheeling easier for the big trucks.