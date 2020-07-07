2021 Ford Bronco Front and Rear Locking Diffs, Off-Road Turn Assist Confirmed in Spy Shot

Earlier today we caught our first glimpse of the 2021 Ford Bronco's mostly-uncovered interior. There's a nice large screen, some plastic panels masquerading as metal, and chunky control knobs that look right at home in an off-road vehicle. Pretty standard fare. But a closer look at the high-res shots confirms a few key rumors about the Bronco: It'll have front and rear locking differentials and a form of brake-based off-road turn assist, just as we speculated back in May.

A series of buttons located directly above the fancy screen gives us an idea that the new Bronco means business when it comes to tearing up trails. From left to right, the buttons clearly show icons for a front locking diff, rear locking diff, and the turn assist function. Locking differentials are to be expected in a truck that's taking aim at the Jeep Wrangler, but that third button really catches our attention, because it means the Bronco will possess the ability to make incredibly sharp turns when navigating tight, tricky situations.