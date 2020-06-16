The 2021 Ford Bronco's full unveiling has been taking rain checks for months now, but finally, we know exactly when the revived off-roader will drop. July 9 is the date that the most diehard Bronco faithful have marked on their calendars. As it turns out, the all-new 4x4 is debuting on the birthday of perhaps the world's most notorious (former) Bronco owner: O.J. Simpson.

Simpson is, infamously, a former NFL star running back who went on trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in the mid-1990s. Every aspect of the case was nationally televised, step-by-step, for weeks.

One particularly notable moment came early on when Simpson fled police in a white Ford Bronco, weaving through Southern California freeway traffic as camera choppers flew overhead. A television crowd of nearly 100 million people tuned into the chase, which lives in infamy some 26 years later.

Simpson was acquitted at trial in 1995. He was later found liable for the pair's deaths in a civil lawsuit, and then served several years in prison following a robbery in Las Vegas.