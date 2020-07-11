2021 Ford Bronco Finally Leaks Ahead of Its Big TV Debut on Monday Night

At long last, a full photo of the 2021 Ford Bronco two-door leaked out yesterday onto the Bronco 6G forums, revealing the bright yellow off-roader blasting through desert sand sans roof and doors. It looks very promising, but now we finally see what Ford has been teasing us with all these years. Will it live up to the hype?

You can find out in two days when the Bronco debuts with a massive media blitz. The world premiere of the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door, 4-door, and Sport is happening on Monday, July 13th at 8 p.m. EST, and Ford is sparing no expense making sure everyone gets a chance to see it with several options to view this moment in off-road SUV history.

Ford secured prime-time slots on ABC, ESPN, and the National Geographic TV network, to debut the Bronco family line-up. Each channel is airing a short-film on one of three Bronco configurations.

On ABC, look out for a three-minute film showcasing the 2021 Ford Bronco 4-door airing around 8:09 p.m. EST during the CMA Best of Fest concert.

If you’re watching ESPN SportsCenter, the all-new 2021 Bronco Sport will be airing around 8:11 p.m. EST.

National Geographic’s National Parks: Yosemite will spotlight the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door around 8:13 p.m. EST.

And case you miss it, or have cable anymore, all three Bronco films will be available for streaming on Hulu Tuesday, July 14th. You can also watch the live Bronco debut online via YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook on Monday, July 13th, at 7 p.m.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CacIlFaXph0

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1ZkJzmgmdmeGv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ford/posts/10158284419620049