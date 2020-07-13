The 2021 Ford Bronco Blitz Begins Tonight—Without Social Media Advertising

Good Monday morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's roundup of the biggest news in cars and transportation. On today's docket: the long-awaited debut of the 2021 Ford Bronco, Volkswagen fires its software boss and General Motors has a problem with people not showing up to work at its Missouri truck plant. Bronco, Bronco, Bronco After approximately 500 years of leaked photos, spy shots, forum rumors, teasers and powertrain details trickling out here and there, we finally, finally get to see the 2021 Ford Bronco tonight. It joins the ranks of the new Toyota Supra and C8 Chevrolet Corvette in recent years as an eagerly awaited vehicle backed up by a massive online hype machine. And as we've covered before, it's a big deal for Ford, which needs some wins after a disastrous 2019 and a rough go during the pandemic. As our own Jesus Garcia reported this weekend, here's how to see it tonight:

On ABC, look out for a three-minute film showcasing the 2021 Ford Bronco 4-door airing around 8:09 p.m. EST during the CMA Best of Fest concert. If you’re watching ESPN SportsCenter, the all-new 2021 Bronco Sport will be airing around 8:11 p.m. EST. National Geographic’s National Parks: Yosemite will spotlight the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door around 8:13 p.m. EST. And case you miss it, or have cable anymore, all three Bronco films will be available for streaming on Hulu Tuesday, July 14th. You can also watch the live Bronco debut online via YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook on Monday, July 13th, at 7 p.m.

Basically, you have options. Now, here's what's especially notable about the Bronco reveal: it comes at a time when Ford has hit pause on social media advertising, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, amid widespread concerns that those platforms have not done enough to curb hate speech. Ford is still posting on its various accounts; this is just related to advertising.

As The Detroit Free Press notes, Ford has gotten some criticism for the move—more tactical than philosophical—because competitors who continue to advertise like Fiat Chrysler can potentially reach customers instead. But Ford has also gotten praise for the move. Here's one, Detroit business professor Marcus Collins:

Our lives are so public in a social networking platform world now, he said. "Research shows that people care more about having an emotional connection with brands than the value propositions of the branded product itself," Collins said. "People wear Beats headphones because they’re an artifact of cool, not because they’re the best product. It’s why people drive a Ford F-150 versus Chevy Silverado. You’re an F-150 guy or a Chevy guy." If brands want relationships with their consumers, these discussions are essential, he said. "The idea that a brand shouldn’t have a stand on social issues is misguided," Collins said. "If it were the case, then brands shouldn’t try to have a relationship with people at all. If the idea is to build consumer relationships so they buy, then we have to engage on a human level."

In reality, the Bronco's probably a big enough deal that a Facebook ad boycott won't impact the hype too much. GM Cuts Third Shift At Truck Plant When People Don't Show Up America's car factories may be back up and running, but certainly not at full steam yet, and they're all still dealing with coronavirus outbreaks—and workers' justifiable fears of getting sick. Despite aggressive safety measures that include partitions, mandatory distancing, temperature checks and protective equipment, no company can control everything people do on or off the clock. And with cases skyrocketing in places like Texas, absenteeism is increasingly a problem. Workers not showing up to work over virus fears is why GM cut a third shift at its important Wentzville, Missouri plant, The Detroit News reports. That's an important plant; it builds midsize trucks, which are crucial sellers right now. From that story: