The 2021 Ford Bronco May Never Get A Factory V8

It probably took five seconds after the 2021 Ford Bronco's official debut for people to raise their hands over their keyboards and say, "Where's the V8?" If you are holding your breath waiting for a factory V8 Bronco, get ready to turn blue, as the odds of that happening are staring down the never-gonna-happen abyss.

This time we don't have the luxury of blaming it on Ford's unnamed bean-counters in the accounting department. The real reason why the new Ford Bronco will not be getting a V8 comes down to emission regulations. That's according to Muscle Cars and Trucks, which recently had an interview with Ford's Global Program Manager Jeff Seaman and Bronco Chief Engineer Eric Loeffler.

Seaman in particular said that the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 can provide all the grunt, torque, and speed needed to keep Bronco owners satisfied.

Here's what they said: