Ford Bronco R Could Be Sold to Customer Teams

The Ford Bronco R is the off-road racing version of 2021's most hyped SUV, and soon, your desert racing squad could own one yourselves. According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, Ford is considering selling the Bronco R to customer teams if there is enough demand.

Muscle Cars & Trucks asked Ford Chief Product Development & Purchasing Officer Hau Thai-Tang about the possibility of selling the Bronco R to non-factory teams, and Thai-Tang's was pretty positive for a maybe.

“If there’s interest we’ll look into it,” Thai-Tang told Muscle Cars & Trucks. “We’ve done that with our Mustang and even our GTs.”

As Thau-Tang notes, Ford is no stranger to providing customer teams with its coolest race cars, such as the Ford GT endurance racer and the Mustang GT4. As far as demand goes, so many people expressed interest in buying a roadgoing Bronco that its reservation site crashed. Despite that, the Blue Oval still managed to get 150,000 reservations for the Bronco in just 18 days.