Baja 1000: SCG Boot Beats Ford Bronco R to Victory Again by Over Five Hours

In the SCORE Trophy Truck class, Ford Trophy Trucks finished the 2020 Baja 1000 with a 1-2-3 overall. In the production-based Class 2 race, however, while this time managing to complete the event, the Ford Bronco R was once again beaten by the SCG Boot, piloted by Darren Skilton and co-driver Viry Felix. According to SCG founder James Glickenhaus, the Chevy-powered Boot was just a lot faster over the rough terrain while reaching up to 102 mph on the smoother parts, which lead to the No. 2022 Boot crossing the line a whopping five hours and fifteen minutes before the factory Ford Bronco. SCG came 42nd overall, out of the 99 total finishers across all classes.

James Glickanhaus may be a huge fan of his 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV J6 that was driven to a fourth-place overall finish at Le Mans by Bruce McLaren and Mark Donohue, yet that doesn't stop him from enjoying a victory over the giant Blue Oval. In that respect, this has been SCG's crucial moment towards its second consecutive victory: