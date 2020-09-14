Want to Race Your Own SCG Boot in This Year's Baja 1000? That'll Be $500,000

Last year, SCG took a pair of its brand new Boot off-roaders to the Baja 1000 endurance race, only to score a class win with one while beating Ford's Bronco R prototype by 271 miles. Inspired by Steve McQueen's Baja Boot now owned by James Glickenhaus, the SCG Boot is a road-legal SUV powered by a 460-horsepower GM LT1 V8, available both in with two and four doors, featuring removable tops, 17-inch wheels and 19-inches of suspension travel courtesy of Fox Racing.

Built in America with the help of California's Armada Engineering, the Boot starts at $258,750. Glickenhaus says for roughly double that, you can also get the racing version right to the starting line of the Baja 1000 with a support team ready to challenge Ford all over again. That's actually not a bad deal for a race-proven SUV that you can also drive home from Mexico.