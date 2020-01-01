Mazda Claims Big-Battery EVs Have Worse Carbon Impact Than Diesels

When Mazda revealed its first mass-market electric vehicle, the MX-30, the world glossed over its avant-garde design details like suicide doors and sustainably sourced interior materials to focus on its weakest attribute: Range. With just 124 miles (WLTP) of range, the MX-30's reach falls short of many consumer's preconceptions on range needed. Given that fear of running out of juice, why did Mazda seemingly handicap the MX-30 and potentially turn off even EV-friendly car buyers? According to Christian Schultze, the director of Mazda Europe's R&D center, the MX-30's 35.5-kWh battery isn't inadequate; it's "responsibly" sized.

Mazda 2020 Mazda MX-30

Schultze told Automotive News Europe that Mazda calculated the long-term carbon impacts of EVs with small batteries versus those with large (using 95 kWh as an example), and found that regardless of battery size, EVs leave the production line with an environmental debt to pay. Assuming Mazda's chart (below) correlates accurately with its math, a 35.5-kWh MX-30 with zero miles on it has already had an environmental impact approximately equal to that of a diesel Mazda3 with about 26,000 miles on it and that's not nothing. An EV with a 95-kWh battery, Mazda suggests, has a carbon debt equivalent to an approximately 72,000-mile diesel Mazda3, and it will make up lost ground more slowly than a small-battery EV because it has to use a little extra energy to lug around that bulky battery. More energy use means more electricity generation, and more drain on the electrical grid means a greater net carbon impact.

Mazda