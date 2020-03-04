GM’s All-New EV Platform Packs 400 Miles of Range, Much Quicker Charge Times

​On Wednesday, General Motors proved it hasn’t been sleeping on electric vehicles since the release of its affordable Bolt EV. Instead, the all-American automaker revealed its future plans, full of battery-powered models and all-new technology which will soon propagate across its brands and into customers’ driveways. GM's success now hinges on the automaker's freshly developed EV underpinnings, the bulk of which were presented at its EV Day event in Warren, Michigan. In addition to its refreshed third-generation electric powerplant, GM also announced a joint venture with LG Chem to produce batteries for the new vehicles, a tech it proudly labels Ultium.

via GM

Future BEV vehicles falling under GM's various marques will be equipped with the automaker's pouch-style Ultium batteries. The stackable nature of the batteries enables GM to optimize horizontal and vertical pack arrangement, meaning that it can stuff between 50 and 200 kilowatt-hours of energy storage in any given vehicle. GM's engineers estimate that this will translate into real-world ranges of up to 400 miles or more on a single charge while still providing a zero to 60-mile-per-hour time in as low as three seconds. Battery packs will be offered in both 400-volt and 800-volt configurations, the latter of which is capable of ultra-quick 350 kW fast-charging. This means that flat-to-80-percent charges could take under 30 minutes, or substantially less if Audi’s 800-volt system is anything to go off of. GM says that its truck platform will use the 800-volt system exclusively, which makes sense given the high-discharge nature of hauling and the likelihood of large 200-kWh battery packs.

via GM

Perhaps the most important takeaway is the flexibility of the platform. GM says that its newest tech is capable of being deployed in a wide range of vehicles—trucks, SUVs, crossovers, cars, and even commercial vehicles. That means a myriad of drivetrains developed on Ultium tech as well. GM has confirmed its in-house-developed powertrains will support front-wheel, rear-wheel, all-wheel, and performance all-wheel-drive applications. Taking a page from Tesla's playbook, GM also announced that overall automobile complexity will be reduced using its forward-thinking plans. In part, this is due to an electric drivetrain having a smaller number of wear items compared to a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle. But the real momentum pushing the new global platform is the added benefit of reducing the number of powerplants required to fulfill GM's fleet-wide needs. For example, rather than the 550 internal combustion engines used across the automaker's lineup today, GM plans to release an initial offering of only 19 different battery and drive unit configurations, a reduction of more than 96 percent.

via GM