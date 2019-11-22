2021 Lexus UX 300e: The Brand's First EV Gets 250-Mile Range and a Familiar Form

Bowing at the Guangzhou International Auto Show is the 2021 Lexus UX 300e, the brand's first electric vehicle (EV). No, it isn't even close to looking like the LF-30 concept we sort of hoped it would, but maybe that's not such a bad thing after all.

The UX 300e might be Lexus' first EV but the company is no stranger to electrification. The electric UX benefits from a decade and a half of Lexus being in the hybrid game and will apparently retain the brand's typically high levels of refinement and reliability, "one of the quietest cabins in its class," and "natural-yet-brisk" acceleration.