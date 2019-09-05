2020 Honda E EV Debuts With Adorable Looks and 124-Mile Driving Range

Since there's no need to accommodate a bulky combustion engine, the Honda E indeed gains interior space by being able to use more of its wheelbase for cabin space. Everything that propels the E is crammed down and to the rear; the battery in the floor, and the single motor on the rear axle. Honda says its 35.5 kWh battery is liquid-cooled for increased range and slower degradation, and it can propel the E up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) in Normal drive mode (and presumably on the WLTP test protocol standard to Europe and Japan, the E's primary markets). Compatible connectors include Type 2 for low-wattage AC charging and CCS2 for high-wattage DC.

Throw the E into Sport mode, and it'll adjust its own suspension for better handling, which should be darned good with its low center of gravity and 50-50 weight distribution. With 148 horsepower and at least 221 pound-feet of torque exiting via the rear axle, it might even be capable of kicking its back end out.