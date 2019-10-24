2020 Honda Fit Debuts With Two-Motor Hybrid Powertrain at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Honda unveiled its all-new 2020 Fit subcompact hatchback at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday, which for the first time will be sold as a two-motor hybrid. Before you get too excited, however, the jury's still out on whether it's coming to the United States or not.

In terms of design and packaging, the new Fit—a car that's also known as the Jazz in certain markets—looks like the hatchback we've grown to love over the years: practical, upright, spacious for its size, and wearing a pleasant and upbeat attitude. Honda touts A-pillars half the width of the old car's, making for even better forward visibility. Inside, the new Honda's design is clean and modern, featuring a sizeable touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a quirky-looking two-spoke steering wheel lifted from the adorable Honda e electric car.