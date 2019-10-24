2020 Honda Fit Debuts With Two-Motor Hybrid Powertrain at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

But will it make it to the United States?

By Chris Tsui
Honda unveiled its all-new 2020 Fit subcompact hatchback at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show on Wednesday, which for the first time will be sold as a two-motor hybrid. Before you get too excited, however, the jury's still out on whether it's coming to the United States or not.

In terms of design and packaging, the new Fit—a car that's also known as the Jazz in certain markets—looks like the hatchback we've grown to love over the years: practical, upright, spacious for its size, and wearing a pleasant and upbeat attitude. Honda touts A-pillars half the width of the old car's, making for even better forward visibility. Inside, the new Honda's design is clean and modern, featuring a sizeable touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a quirky-looking two-spoke steering wheel lifted from the adorable Honda e electric car

Exact specs have yet to be released but its two-motor hybrid powertrain will apparently offer "EV-like" driving dynamics and represent a step forward towards Honda's goal of electrifying all of its mainstream European models by the year 2022.

In addition to a completely fresh design and electric motors, the 2020 Fit will also see the debut of a new "Crosstar" variant. The Fit Crosstar includes crossover-mimicking goodies like higher ride height, a different grille, 16-inch aluminum wheels, water-resistant upholstery, roof rails, and a two-tone exterior with blacked-out fenders.

As mentioned, U.S. availability is questionable for the time being. If you're reading this from somewhere outside of North America, expect the 2020 Honda Fit or Jazz or whatever they call it where you live to become available sometime next year.

