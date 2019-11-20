2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Plug-In Hybrid Debuts at 2019 LA Auto Show

Lincoln unveiled the 2020 Corsair Grand Touring Plug-in Hybrid at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, a luxury crossover that joins the PHEV CUV family started by the Aviator Grand Touring Plug-in Hybrid earlier this year.

The Corsair Grand Touring will be the newly launched Corsair's twin, made fraternal by blue-cued badging all around. Lincoln proclaims that the Corsair Grand Touring will have the compact luxury crossover segment's first electric all-wheel-drive system, meaning an electric motor on each axle. These combine with a fossil-fuel-powered 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for a maximum output of 266 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 25-mile electric-only driving range.