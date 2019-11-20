2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Plug-In Hybrid Debuts at 2019 LA Auto Show

It features the brand's first electric all-wheel-drive system.

By James Gilboy
Lincoln/Ford
Lincoln unveiled the 2020 Corsair Grand Touring Plug-in Hybrid at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, a luxury crossover that joins the PHEV CUV family started by the Aviator Grand Touring Plug-in Hybrid earlier this year.

The Corsair Grand Touring will be the newly launched Corsair's twin, made fraternal by blue-cued badging all around. Lincoln proclaims that the Corsair Grand Touring will have the compact luxury crossover segment's first electric all-wheel-drive system, meaning an electric motor on each axle. These combine with a fossil-fuel-powered 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for a maximum output of 266 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 25-mile electric-only driving range.

Juice for electric driving can be used immediately after setting off or saved for later, and is stored in a standard underfloor battery pack. This means the Corsair hybrid is just as spacious inside as its non-hybrid twin, with space for four occupants and their luggage. Plentiful sound deadening and Active Noise Control (which whites out unwanted frequencies) ensure the Corsair GT is as quiet inside as it is comfortable, with its 24-way adjustable, massage-enabled front seats.

As a vehicle designed for the new decade, the Corsair GT is laden with convenience- and safety-enhancing technology. Off the road, Corsair GT owners will be able to use their smartphones in place of a traditional key to increase vehicle security, and on the road, the Corsair has practically every driving aid available today. Collision, blind spot, and rear cross-traffic watch, automated emergency braking, lane-keeping, automatic high beams, and a rear-view camera. An optional head-up display can keep the driver's eyes where they belong—on the road—and will pair nicely with the Grand Touring's other major tech option, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus. This suite adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Reverse Brake Assist and Active Park Assist Plus.

Ford

2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring PHEV

Assembly of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring will take place in Louisville, Kentucky, and will hit dealerships in Summer of 2020.

