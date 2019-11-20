2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Gets 90 MPGe, Does 0-60 Faster Than a Porsche Macan

Toyota promised in early October that the RAV4 would gain a plug-in hybrid option and, alas, here it is. Inheriting a suffix from the automaker's other plug-in offering, the Prius Prime, this is the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, a surprisingly quick and supremely fuel-efficient crossover for a post-Ford Mustang Mach-E world where environmentally conscious family SUVs need not be boring.

I never liked the idiom "have your cake and eat it too" (what's the point of having a dessert you can't eat?) but RAV4 Prime owners will look forward to doing so every day of the week. That's because not only is Toyota's latest plug-in the quickest and most powerful RAV4 ever made, it's simultaneously the most fuel-efficient. Projected to get 90 MPGe, the 302-horsepower PHEV will sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in a brisk 5.8 seconds—the quickest accelerating new Toyota this side of the Supra.