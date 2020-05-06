Finally, a Way to Make a Toyota RAV4 Interesting

Owing to their looks, performance, and for most, their unattainability, exotic vehicles tend to be treated by the car community as sacrosanct—as something so special that's not to be disrespected by mimicry. Less reverence, however, is offered to the Lamborghini Urus, which some see as a dilution of the brand. If there were a perfect way to poke fun at the Lamborghini that shouldn't exist, it'd be to graft its visage onto a lesser crossover. Japanese body kit manufacturer Albermo seems to be with us on that front because it has done just that with its "XR51" body kit for the current Toyota RAV4.