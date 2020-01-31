This $33,750 Mutant Lamborghini Aventador Is Really a Messed-Up Pontiac GTO

At the same time, that "NOZ" might be behind the illuminated check engine light in the car's first photo, which isn't a good start to any ad. Nor is the fake title shown in the second picture, which the seller later admits is that of another car— a real Lamborghini . Specifically, a Lamborghini whose title records four owners, a crash in 2018, and a lien. If a title that dirty is being used to sell this car, one can't help wondering what this Pontiac's real title shows, and what its actual mileage is. We're not calling shenanigans, but we find it hard to believe that the 140-mile odometer reading is accurate. That's less than 10 miles a year since this car was bought new.

And as for when it was purchased, the seller claims it cost the owner $80,000. Seeing as a 2005 Pontiac GTO started at $32,295 ($42,275 in today's money), we can't see where the other 40-plus grand went—that cracking fiberglass wing shows it certainly didn't go into the bodywork. If that quality of workmanship sets the standard for the whole car, we shudder to think what shape its chassis is in after its conversion into a convertible, as GTOs were only produced as fixed-roof coupes.

"You will not see a better deal and this clean of a car anywhere," says the seller, who asks $33,750 for this poor Pontiac. We're inclined to disagree—you can buy a brand-new Hyundai Accent for less than half as much, and driving one of those comes at no cost to your dignity.