The Sound of Lamborghini's New 830-HP V-12 Hypercar Is Better Than Coffee
Vehicular espresso.
The reveal of Lamborghini's loosely Aventador-based track hypercar draws near, and this past week, the machine snarled to life for the first time at Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese factory.
Video of the unnamed hypercar's first trials on a dynamometer found its way online this Tuesday courtesy of Lamborghini's racing division Squadra Corse, which will execute this track toy to its taste. Accordingly, that means minimal weight and maximum aero; as the carbon fiber monocoque teams with an aluminum front subframe to mount the model's suspension components and bodywork, which will feature twin hood intakes, a roof scoop, and a colossal rear wing. Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali hinted in 2018 that the bull-branded automaker was working on an "extreme aero" model, and it seems this car—allegedly styled after the Terzo Millennio concept below, and named the LB48H—could be what he was talking about.
Equally extreme is the supercar's power output, which stands at 830 horsepower per Lamborghini. This comes not from a run-of-the-mill turbocharged V-8 as you find in Lamborghini's volume-seller Urus, but a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 based on the one used in the Aventador. While these V-12s share a displacement and firing order according to an easter egg left in the video (look for ordine di accensione), it's not known how many or few components the two engines share. This car's power plant may even be hybridized with supercapacitor tech according to some rumors.
Hybrid or not, this hypercar will send its power to the wheels via a racing-grade six-speed sequential manual and "an innovative self-locking type differential," details of which we can't wait to hear more. Brembo brakes and center-lock wheels reaffirm that this Lamborghini will indeed be a weapons-grade track car, one that might even make the brutally fast Aventador SVJ look like a Porsche Cayman.
Lamborghini has said that it'll reveal this car in 2020 but didn't specify when this year that could be. Of two things, however, you can be certain: It'll be outrageously expensive (reportedly up to $3 million), and if you haven't already been invited to buy one you're probably not going to own one at all, because they're said to be sold out.
