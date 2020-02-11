The Sound of Lamborghini's New 830-HP V-12 Hypercar Is Better Than Coffee

The reveal of Lamborghini's loosely Aventador-based track hypercar draws near, and this past week, the machine snarled to life for the first time at Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese factory.

Video of the unnamed hypercar's first trials on a dynamometer found its way online this Tuesday courtesy of Lamborghini's racing division Squadra Corse, which will execute this track toy to its taste. Accordingly, that means minimal weight and maximum aero; as the carbon fiber monocoque teams with an aluminum front subframe to mount the model's suspension components and bodywork, which will feature twin hood intakes, a roof scoop, and a colossal rear wing. Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali hinted in 2018 that the bull-branded automaker was working on an "extreme aero" model, and it seems this car—allegedly styled after the Terzo Millennio concept below, and named the LB48H—could be what he was talking about.