What Would You Drop This 6.2-Liter, 572-HP Lamborghini Murcielago V-12 Into?

A V-12 engine plucked directly from a 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster just hit eBay—which means it's time for another round of "What would I do with an inheritance?"

Listed for sale in Australia for the equivalent of $31,000 American greenbacks, this naturally aspirated V-12 once belonged to the Raging Bull that kicked-off Lambo's most recent renaissance. The donor Murcielago allegedly received a solid whack upside the face and its owners decided to part it out. We imagine that in the seconds leading up to that moment, all 572 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque produced by this 6.2-liter power plant were in use.