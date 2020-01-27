One-of-Nine 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Could Sell for $6M at Auction
This like-new hypercar was reportedly owned by a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family.
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's