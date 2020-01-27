One-of-Nine 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Could Sell for $6M at Auction

Lamborghini seems to build a new concept hypercar every couple of months, but the marque rarely puts those ludicrous designs into production. So when it does and one comes up for sale, it's a big deal. The insectile Veneno is one such example—with only a handful built, it remains Lamborghini's most enigmatic hypercar, and seeing one in the wild is almost unheard of. However, a Veneno Roadster was recently listed for sale by RM Sotheby's, and it's an auction worth watching.

The House of the Raging Bull built the Veneno to celebrate its 50th anniversary, debuting its new hypercar at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. It was penned as Lambo's view of what a street-legal prototype racecar would look like, with design cues and aerodynamic elements taken from period Le Mans Prototypes. Lamborghini built just five Veneno coupes (only three of which went to customers) and nine Roadsters. The latter was unveiled in 2014 and featured no roof at all—certainly not ideal for one-percenters living anywhere but the desert.