LM002 owes its evolution to Tina Turner—yes, that Tina Turner—who swapped the V12 Countach engine on her LM002 for a 5.0-liter Mercedes V8 with an automatic. The idea convinced a doctor in New Port Beach, California to modify this 1989 LM002 the same way.

That's the thing about the Rambo Lambo. It may be the original super-SUV, but the 5.2-liter 455 HP Countach V12 lacked the muscle to move this 6,000 pound SUV like a supercar. But in the 1980s, the Rambo Lambo wasn't used to run stoplight drags on Rodeo Drive. It was a V12-powered Italian fashion accessory with an ashtray full of Colombian nose candy (presumably.)

The doctor converted the LM002 to the same Mercedes engine but was unsatisfied with the results. The truck ran fine, but it didn't move like a Lamborghini, so it sat at the back of his car collection. Jim got his hands on the Rambo Lambo thanks to a friend who purchased the V12 engine prompting Jim to ask, "Where's the rest of it?"