How 'Aerodynamic Supercharging' Makes the Lamborghini SCV12 More Powerful as It Goes Faster

Three months after getting our first peek at Lamborghini's Squadra Corse hypercar, the company is blessing us with our best look at the track-only machine yet. Still wearing a layer of eye-scrambling camouflage and slated for a full debut sometime this summer, this is the Lamborghini SCV12—Sant’Agata’s most powerful V12 car ever.

Remarkably, it holds that title while remaining naturally aspirated...technically, at least. Even though the SCV12's 6.5-liter does without traditional turbo- or supercharging, it's apparently able to exceed its on-the-tin 830 horsepower thanks to something Lambo calls "aerodynamic supercharging," the latest act of breeze-manipulation from the same company that brought us ALA.