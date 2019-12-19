A Gigantic Turbo Rated for 5,500 HP Exists—and of Course You Need It

Are you looking to make more horsepower? WAY more horsepower? Buddy, we've got just the thing for you. Precision Turbo & Engine unveiled its massive 143-millimeter ProStock Tractor Turbocharger at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it's everything you never knew you needed. It is truly massive, but that won't matter too much because it's rated for up to 5,500 horsepower. Tha's right—5,500 hp.

Precision Engine & Turbo

The turbo features a GEN2 CEA (which stands for Competition Engineered Aerodynamics) compressor wheel that measures 143 mm in total diameter as well as two-piece bearings, per Truck Trend. The turbo was designed from the ground up to support absurd amounts of horsepower, and we can't wait to see it in action. What you ultimately do with it is up to you, but it's designed for high-performance drag racing as well as truck and tractor pulls.