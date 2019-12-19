A Gigantic Turbo Rated for 5,500 HP Exists—and of Course You Need It
This 143-mm turbo was designed for truck and tractor pulls, but we know you want to stick it in a Civic.
Are you looking to make more horsepower? WAY more horsepower? Buddy, we've got just the thing for you.
Precision Turbo & Engine unveiled its massive 143-millimeter ProStock Tractor Turbocharger at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it's everything you never knew you needed. It is truly massive, but that won't matter too much because it's rated for up to 5,500 horsepower. Tha's right—5,500 hp.
The turbo features a GEN2 CEA (which stands for Competition Engineered Aerodynamics) compressor wheel that measures 143 mm in total diameter as well as two-piece bearings, per Truck Trend. The turbo was designed from the ground up to support absurd amounts of horsepower, and we can't wait to see it in action.
What you ultimately do with it is up to you, but it's designed for high-performance drag racing as well as truck and tractor pulls.
Personally, I recommend stuffing a big engine into a tiny, highly reinforced Yugo and seeing what happens. Given the actual intended purpose, however, perhaps a big old Porsche-Diesel Master tractor needs to become the world's silliest way to hurt yourself. Lengthen that beautiful streamlined nose and, uh, probably fall off the back. (You may also want to also install a racing bucket and harnesses if you go that route.)
The part goes on sale in summer 2020, just in case you can figure out how to fit the world's biggest turbo in or sticking out of your engine bay. Gary the Snail from "SpongeBob SquarePants" would be envious, I'm sure.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe Glory and Insanity of NHRA Drag RacingRon Capps set a track record at qualifying for Sunday's NHRA New England Nationals. Before the race, here's a look back at drag racing over the years.READ NOW
- RELATED3,000-HP 1992 Volvo 960 Rocks a Quad-Turbo, Supercharged, 10.3-L V-8The owner even claims it to be road legal, so you can grab the 116-octane and hit the highway.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Unassuming Yugo Has an LSx V-8What do you do with a 2,200-pound car powered by a nitrous fed LSx? Drag race it on ice, of course.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 4,000 Horsepower Firebird Destroy the Drag StripThis Firebird is a few horsepower away from taking flight.READ NOW