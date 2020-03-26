Blink and You’ll Miss Your First Look at the V-12 Lamborghini Squadra Corse Hypercar
Surprising nobody, Lambo's new hypercar will look as loud as it sounds.
Last time we heard from Lamborghini's upcoming track-only hypercar, it was strapped to a dyno and didn't appear to wear any bodywork. Now, Lamborghini has released footage from its first, real-life shakedown laps for its new V-12 weapon. Equal parts tantalizing and infuriating, this brief teaser serves up even more of that delicious exhaust noise as well as our first glimpses at some of this uber-Lambo's design.
While it still wears an eyeball-scrambling camouflage wrap, there's quite a bit that can be gleaned as to how this car will look. For starters, it'll get a massive, LaFerrari-style vented hood that'll surely funnel air sucked in from the dual intakes located somewhere around its nose. This being loosely based on the Aventador, it'll also feature the flagship's scissor doors that, in this application, don't look to sport much padding or plastic trim. Its massive rear wing looks to be made entirely out of carbon fiber and sits above an equally grand rear diffuser, dual exhausts, and an F1-style brake light. Just what you'd expect from a circuit-only, balls-to-the-wall Lamborghini, then.
To recap, the yet-to-be-named hypercar is being developed by Lambo's Squadra Corse racing arm and will be powered by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V-12 pumping out 830 horsepower. Other confirmed details include a roof-mounted air scoop, aluminum front frame, carbon fiber monocoque, single-nut wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli rubber, and an "innovative self-locking type differential" that provides, you guessed it, better on-track handling.
Poised to be Lamborghini's answer to other top-shelf rich boy toys like Ferrari's FXX-K and the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Sant'Agata's track monster will apparently debut this summer...assuming the whole pandemic situation doesn't throw any wrenches into Lambo's plans.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe Sound of Lamborghini's New 830-HP V-12 Hypercar Is Better Than CoffeeVehicular espresso.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini Teases 830-HP, Track-Only Hypercar Built by Squadra Corse Racing DivisionThe mystery model will rock a naturally aspirated, 6.5-liter V-12 and debut in 2020.READ NOW
- RELATEDRich Boys Could Get Stuck Inside Their Lamborghini Aventador SVJs Thanks to Faulty DoorsApparently, a new worker missed a step in the build process.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Dumps Le Mans Valkyrie Hypercar, Focuses on Formula 1How convenient!READ NOW
- RELATEDSSC Tuatara Finally Crashes The Hypercar Party with 1,750 American-Made HorsepowerThe first customer example is complete and might be capable of steamrolling 300 mph.READ NOW