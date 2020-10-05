Of Course Lamborghini Is Building a Roofless V12 Speedster

Next month, Volkswagen's board will decide on the fate of its prestige brands such as Bugatti, Lamborghini and Ducati, in light of the fact that producing gas-guzzling sports cars and bikes don't make as much sense as it used to before the EV era kicked in, both at a technological and a political level. Lamborghini President Stephan Winkelmann is also rumored to leave the boat, yet apparently not before revealing a speedster that's likely to be track-only and possibly powered by the same 830-horsepower, naturally aspirated V12 as in the hardcore Essenza SCV12.

We knew a Lamborghini speedster had to come, one way or another. Ferrari started this latest trend with its 812 Superfast-based Monza SP1 and SP2 cars, to which McLaren had to reply with its even more powerful, as well as mid-engined, Elva. The production cap of McLaren's speedster had to be cut back twice already due to low demand, with the latest figure rumored to be at 149 units. McLaren started out planning for 399.

Aston Martin also jumped on the train with its V12 Speedsters for 2021, and with recent one-offs like Aston's Victor and Ferrari's Omologata, it was only natural for Lamborghini to cook up an answer. However, this teaser for the car leaves us with more questions: