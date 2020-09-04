Aston Martin Victor: An 847-HP V12 One-Off With a Manual Gearbox and Stunning Looks
With parts lifted from both the Vulcan, the One-77 and the Valkyrie, this is the most powerful Aston with a stick yet.
Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer once said the brand has a "black book" full of the names of people down to pay its in-house "Q" division $2.7 million for the ultimate one-off customer car. Aston's done that a few times since, and the latest example—2020's first Q creation, the Aston Martin Victor—is a stunner on several levels.
Ordered by a customer who wishes to keep the car low key, the Victor was unveiled today at the Concours of Elegance in London against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate. Inspired by both the V8 Vantage of the 1970s and Aston Martin's 527-horsepower Le Mans contender for 1977, the DBS V8 RHAM/1, this one-off is powered by the One-77's 7.3-liter V12, massaged by Cosworth to a healthy 847 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque.
What's more, all that goes through a six-speed manual supplied by Graziano, which comes with a bespoke motorsport clutch and two coolers. That makes the Victor the most powerful stick-shift Aston ever.
Built around the One-77's carbon-fiber monocoque and rear housing, the Victor also features the six-way adjustable inboard springs and dampers from the Vulcan, along with the track toy's side pipe exhausts. Where it's not exposed carbon fiber with a satin finish, the Victor wears a dark green called Pentland Green, a 1970s Aston paint revived by Q for the 2020s.
Continuing with the design theme built on the Victor Gauntlett-era of Aston Martin, the Victor's unique yet almost traditional round headlights are contrasted by the minimalistic taillights sourced from the now once again delayed Valkyrie. Centerlock wheels hiding Brembo's CMM-R Carbon Ceramic rotors complete the setup, with the brakes measuring 380mm at the front and 360mm at the rear, and engaged by six-piston calipers.
Inside, the Vulcan-style open steering wheel is surrounded by plenty of satin carbon fiber, along with acres of Forest Green leather and details in Conker Bridge, while the upper part of the cabin is finished in cashmere. Trip pieces are cut from solid walnut, while dials and buttons are machined from titanium that's then polished, or from aluminum that gets an anodized finish.
Aston Martin claims the Victor is lighter than a One-77 (3,594 pounds), and will produce over 30 percent more downforce at 100 mph than a race-ready Vantage GT4. With such a power-to-weight ratio and a naturally-aspirated V12's linear torque curve, near GT3-levels of performance are a given for that one very lucky individual who commissioned this road-legal tribute to Aston's loudest V8s from almost half a century ago.
Aston has built plenty of limited edition cars over the years, including some in the early 1990s for the Brunei Royal Family. In 2017, Aston sold two "Q" build slots per year, and by October, four of those were taken at undisclosed sums. Palmer also said at the time that some of these are collector cars we're never meant to see.
I'm very glad we all got to know this one.
