Aston Martin Victor: An 847-HP V12 One-Off With a Manual Gearbox and Stunning Looks

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer once said the brand has a "black book" full of the names of people down to pay its in-house "Q" division $2.7 million for the ultimate one-off customer car. Aston's done that a few times since, and the latest example—2020's first Q creation, the Aston Martin Victor—is a stunner on several levels.

Ordered by a customer who wishes to keep the car low key, the Victor was unveiled today at the Concours of Elegance in London against the backdrop of the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate. Inspired by both the V8 Vantage of the 1970s and Aston Martin's 527-horsepower Le Mans contender for 1977, the DBS V8 RHAM/1, this one-off is powered by the One-77's 7.3-liter V12, massaged by Cosworth to a healthy 847 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque.

What's more, all that goes through a six-speed manual supplied by Graziano, which comes with a bespoke motorsport clutch and two coolers. That makes the Victor the most powerful stick-shift Aston ever.