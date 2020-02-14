Someone's Gonna Pay Too Much for This Duramax Diesel-Swapped Chevy Camaro

If what you're looking for is a solid amount of torque out of your engine-swap project, the obvious (and played-out) solution is a General Motors LS swap. But what if the torque offered by a 6.2-liter V-8 isn't enough and you still find yourself wanting more pull and grunt? Easy, you look to diesel. Perhaps that's why a Duramax diesel V-8 just ended up under the hood of a Chevrolet Camaro we just found on eBay going for a staggering $17,100 with two days left to go at the time of writing.

relimot_59 on ebay Duramax Diesel-Swapped 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS

This fifth-generation Camaro started out as a 2011 SS model with a 6.2-liter L99 V-8 engine up front, producing 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Presumably while using all those ponies, this Camaro was at some point crashed, destroying its hood, front bumper, right fender, and radiator support upon impact. While the seller says the unibody escaped damage, the Camaro was still stuck with a "rebuilt" title, meaning any residual value evaporated along with the coolant steaming from the radiator at the crash scene. With a perfectly good but worthless chassis, the owner did what we, the peanut gallery, would want them to do: Turn it into a project car with an over-the-top engine swap.

relimot_59 on eBay Duramax Diesel-Swapped 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS