Unbelievable 2002 Chevy Camaro SS With Only 830 Miles Deserves to Be Driven

Sometimes, a project car ends up spiraling out of control, taking way more time and money than anyone’s comfortable admitting. Facebook user Justin Timming has fallen victim to said spiral, but he’s embraced his fate as an obsessed F-Body Camaro owner. When talking about his 2002 Chevy Camaro SS, Timming is realistic about his disease, saying, “My peeps are always complaining that I buy a car and never keep it...as you can imagine...I'm 3X into this car what it's worth. Needless to say, I'll be keeping it for a while.”

Such is the case when you drop tens of thousands of dollars into a car with only 830 miles.