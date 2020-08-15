1976 Chevy Camaro 'Europo Hurst' Is the Only One of Its Kind, And It's Heading to Auction



Pietro Frua, a Turin native, was born in 1913. He started his design career at the age of 17 as an appreciate draftsmen with Fiat. Later on, there wasn't a high demand for automotive design during World War II, so Frua found work designing other things like children's toys, electric ovens and motorized scooters. In 1944, Frua purchased a bombed-out warehouse and started his own business, later penning the first car at his studio, the soft-top Fiat 1100C Spider. One of his most significant designs, the Maserati Quattroporte, helped identify the brand as a luxury automaker in 1963 following the 3500 GT and 5000 GT, both of which were also styled by Frua.



Frua collaborated with many manufacturers redesigning AC Cobras, BMWs, a Dodge Challenger, Jaguar E-Types, Renaults and more. According to Car Talk, his design studio gave us the Volvo P1800 when Pelle Petterson's father got him a job working at Frua Design in the early 1960s. Frua worked until he started cancer treatment in 1982 and died in 1983 at the age of 70.



In a brief article by Car and Driver about this Frua Camaro Europo Hurst, it's explained that Chevrolet commissioned Frua to redbody one of its 1976 Camaros. A car was shipped to Italy where Frua lengthened the hood, gave it sloping hatchback, double front headlights with a custom fascia and large, horizontal taillights that look rather familiar. Car and Driver went on to end the article by saying, "It may look a bit homely, but at least it's one of a kind..." Which I think is unfair. The Camaro Europo Hurst has a quality about it where the more you study it, the more you like it.