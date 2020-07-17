Fourteen of the Most Obscure Chevrolet Camaro Race Cars Are For Sale

The third-generation Chevrolet Camaro is a polarizing car. Either you love it and have an extensive collection of Twisted Sister LPs at home, or you hate it. One variant of the car has captured the hearts of dedicated motorsports fans, but it's unlikely you've ever heard of or seen one in the wild. The Player's Challenge Camaro was built specifically to compete in the Canadian race series of the same name, and it came with a host of go-fast upgrades over its civilian counterpart. There's actually one for sale right now on Autotrader.ca for $43,000 CAD, but the real story pertains to all the other Camaros sitting around in the photos.

The seller happens to have 14 of the Player's Challenge cars for sale, though they're only off-loading one of them in this particular ad. To get info on the rest, you'll have to call the number included in the listing—apparently, this seller is rather picky. The Camaro 1LE was formerly owned by racer Doug Beatty and is said to have fewer than 30,000 kilometers on the clock. Though the cars were built to do hard time on a track, the ones we see in the photos are all spares that were never driven in competition.