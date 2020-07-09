One of Those Dodge Viper GTS-R Race Cars from Gran Turismo 2 Is Up for Grabs

Behind BBC's Top Gear and The Fast and the Furious, one of car culture's most significant media franchises has to be Gran Turismo, which has gotten many a young PlayStation player into cars over the years. Many adults today have fond memories of getting home from school, switching on their PS1, and running endless laps in the Toyota GT-One or Dodge Viper GTS-R. To drive either would be to realize a lifelong dream for many, and while Toyota shows no indication of ever letting its only GT-One road car out of its gilded cage, there is instead an opportunity not just to drive, but actually own one of those Vipers, because one has just come up for sale in Europe.

Though not the exact example depicted in GT2, the car in question was prepared by the same team, Oreca, which credits this Dodge—alternatively badged as a Chrysler Viper in Europe—with its growth in the 1990s. Oreca prepared several such Vipers which, after some development, became some of the fastest GT cars around the turn of the millennium. They claimed overall wins at Daytona, the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps along with class victories at Le Mans, Road Atlanta and Sebring, not to mention numerous GT championships across the globe.